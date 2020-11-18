I just want to say thank you to all of my fellow election volunteers and employees of all political persuasions for working so hard. From full-timers to poll workers to ballot counters and everyone in between, I applaud our monumental effort guaranteeing a fair and fundamentally accessible election season in the middle of a pandemic.

There are a lot of uninformed opinions floating around out there, but I have never worked with a more honest and dedicated group of individuals, who value the sanctity of our democratic process far more than party allegiance.

Our thanks should particularly be given to the heart and soul of the operation, Randall O. Wenger, the chief clerk of the Lancaster County Board of Elections. During my years as an election official, I have always appreciated his tenacity, authenticity and dedication to free and fair elections, as well as his sense of humor. Jokes about assembling voting equipment or tolerating 15-hour days aren’t easy to come up with, but he managed to do so. We will certainly miss his leadership and guidance.

To all of the people involved in this past election: Your friends and family may express concerns regarding fraud and the legitimacy of this election, and I encourage you to engage them in civil and informative discussions to convince them otherwise. It is up to us to ensure the populace retains faith in our bipartisan elections process.

Ryan Dodson

Manheim Township