I don’t think it’s the best choice to have the kids back in school. (Our district is two days in school at half capacity, then virtual the remainder of the week.) But I know my child’s teachers now in a whole different way. I’ve been super-active in helping my son with school and even helping some classmates, too, when they would do group activities via Zoom.

I’ve spent the school year hearing how much these teachers care and how they listen to so many children tell so many silly stories and act like it’s the best dang thing in the world!

This week, my son had his first day of in-person school and, when we left in the afternoon, we said hello to his art teacher. I totally forgot to introduce myself — even though everyone knows my son, literally everyone — because it felt like I already knew this teacher after listening to him encourage and push my child. The teacher even let my son direct the class on how to draw a train one day, simply because my son asked if he could.

It’s things like this that really make you appreciate people. I am eternally grateful to first responders, nurses, doctors and everyone battling this pandemic. But we sometimes forget that teachers are the keepers of our little futures.

Thanks guys. You’re kicking butt.

D. M. LaMaster

Lancaster