This is a response to the Dec. 28 LNP | LancasterOnline letter “Stop increasing military budget.”

A lot of funding is needed to enhance the current capabilities of our active-duty military. This is due to the steady decline of enlistments.

We currently have about 1.49 million military personnel on active duty from a U.S. population of about 333 million. Do the math and you will see it is only 0.44% of the population.

Congress controls the budget and could insist that the monies sent to the Pentagon be better spent on pay raises to help recruit and retain members of the armed forces.

An active-duty new enlistee earned about $21,000 per year. That’s not much pay for someone who is willing to put their life on the line for our freedoms.

Members of Congress make $174,000 per year. That is more than eight times what an enlisted man or woman makes in the first year of their military career. And, I might add, the member of Congress gets a lot more perks.

Talk to your congressional representatives about this disparity.

Bill Terry

East Hempfield Township