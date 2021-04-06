Yes, the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package passed by Democrats and signed by President Joe Biden has too many items not related to COVID-19. The U.S. deficit was at a record high when former President Donald Trump left office. President George W. Bush’s tax cuts added an estimated $5.6 trillion to the national debt, and the Trump tax cuts added at least $1.5 trillion to the national debt.

What can be done?

— Increase revenue. President Biden has proposed a higher tax on those making over $400,000 and raising the corporate tax — cut by Trump from 35% to 21% — to 28%. Increasing the federal gas tax (which is not part of Biden’s proposal) would not only raise funds, but discourage driving, thus helping the environment.

— Decrease spending.

It costs 1.8 cents to mint each penny and 9.4 cents to mint each nickel. Eliminate those coins (as some other countries have) and we’ll adjust. It’s costing millions to store uncirculated $1 coins. Instead of printing $1 bills, print $2 bills and free the $1 coins for circulation. Cut military spending, which is basically half the budget.

And while we’re dealing with commonsense ideas, use the Yucca Mountain nuclear waste repository in Nevada instead of allowing nuclear waste to remain at power plants, where it can be both a health and security risk.

These steps, though small, would be a start to getting our economy back on track.

Turk Pierce

New Holland