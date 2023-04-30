I was dismayed to read the headline “3 Democrat candidates to participate in forum” on Page A5 of the April 16 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline, because I very much view LNP | LancasterOnline as a valuable asset to the Lancaster community.

At the risk of seeming pedantic, I’ll point out that the word “democrat” is a noun, “democratic” an adjective, and they get capitalized when referring to the Democratic Party or its members.

“Democrat party” is a negative term introduced by Republicans who didn’t like the positive connotations of democratic. It has been used off and on in Republican circles, starting with Republican candidate Thomas E. Dewey in 1940 and, most notoriously, was used by Joseph McCarthy and his followers in the 1950s. McCarthy’s use of that term in his abhorrent demagogic rhetoric should give any journalist pause.

Let me be clear: This is not about respecting the sensitivities of Democrats who might feel insulted. It is about recognizing the power of rhetorical language to distort and even to inflame.

Isn’t it a matter of journalistic ethics that journalists should not adopt terms created by one party to denigrate its main rival? Newspapers may quote derogatory language used by one party about the other. But if they want to remain nonpartisan, shouldn’t they avoid using partisan rhetoric in their reporting and in their headlines?

So I’ll end with a plea to the editors at LNP | LancasterOnline: In this case, remaining nonpartisan is easy. Just stick to correct grammatical usage and refer to “Democratic candidates” and the “Democratic Party.” Your readers, whatever their political persuasion, deserve nothing less.

Nina Menke

Manheim Township