I am hopeful about Joe Biden referring to his future presidency as “a bridge” between his and younger generations of Americans. I see the Biden/Harris ticket also as a bridge of stronger welcome to the voices of people of color, the working class, the poor and others.

I have grown immensely by opening my life to voices of people of color and oppressed people of the “global south,” an emerging term to describe countries on the lower side of the world’s socioeconomic divide.

During my studies and work in Central America, I learned from Christian people of color something I hadn’t learned anywhere else. I learned that the Exodus story represents a central theme of my Judeo-Christian faith. God saw the plight of the Hebrew slaves, and sided with them — liberating them from their oppressors.

Does that mean that God loves the poor and oppressed more than God loves the rich? No.

But Isaiah 58:6-8 teaches that, as we join together to free the oppressed, we are healed ourselves: “Is not this the fast that I choose, to loose the bonds of injustice ... share your bread ... then your light will break forth like the dawn, and your healing shall spring up quickly.”

Are we, the relatively rich, not also bound by our materialism and excesses? Surely, our nation is poorer without the voices and gifts of people struggling for survival against poverty and oppression.

I look forward to the leadership of a Biden/Kamala Harris presidency as they incorporate voices of folks across boundaries to move toward healing between people, as well as between people and the wounded creation.

Sue Wagner Fields

Elizabethtown