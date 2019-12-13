Take a day off work or have my water cut off?
As a working mother, I save all available vacation days for school field trips, parent-teacher conferences and days that my son has off school for in-service or random nonholiday days. By this time of the year, I’m almost out of vacation time.
Now I’ve been told I must schedule a time to have my water meter upgraded; the City of Lancaster hired an outside firm to do this. That company’s name is Grid One. I called to schedule an appointment. I was given the choice of morning or afternoon appointments, Monday through Friday, no exceptions.
When I said I cannot do that, I was told I’ll have my water cut off; I’ll still need to take a day off for the upgrade, and I’ll be subject to a service fee. There was no other option — take off work or we will cut off your water.
Thanks, City of Lancaster. I’ve been a taxpaying homeowner for 13 years. Regarding that company you told us would take care of us and our properties: Grid One’s customer service is horrendous. How many historic buildings were ruined by this upgrade? How many angry letters to the editor do we have to read about this company? Apparently, at least one more.
Diane Baker
Lancaster