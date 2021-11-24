I am 70 years old, and I received both initial COVID-19 vaccination shots and just received my booster.

I am trying to keep myself, as well as my family, safe. However, I was without a mask and around an inconsiderate man on Saturday who had COVID-19. How inconsiderate and mean.

I am vaccinated to protect myself, and he sat there hacking all over the place, and now I cannot safely have Thanksgiving dinner with my family. Thank you.

For all of you who are not vaccinated, this is what happens when you decide you know better than our doctors. So, thank you to that man that I was exposed to, and now I will be spending Thanksgiving alone.

This is why I almost always wear a mask when I am out — but this one time I did not. Now I have to suffer the consequences.

Sandra Hart

Warwick Township