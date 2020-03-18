Forget his racism, his dishonesty, his narcissism, his buffoonish behavior, his paying off porn stars, his fondness for dictators, his shredding of our alliances, his trampling of constitutional norms, his misogyny, his xenophobia, his arrogance, his corruption, his ego, his need for uncompromising loyalty, his inability to put together full sentences and even his orange skin.

This man must be voted out for just being incompetent at being president. It was about three weeks ago (Feb. 26) when he said the total number of U.S. coronavirus cases would go from 15 to “close to 0.”

Kevin Urbansky

Mount Joy