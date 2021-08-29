The United States’ Afghanistan withdrawal debacle continues, as thousands of Americans and loyal Afghans (and their families) who worked with and for the United States for 20 years are still desperately trying to escape the wrath of the Taliban terrorists.

After these years of attempting to prevent terrorism; helping Afghanistan (nation-building) with limited successes; having many U.S. troops killed and injured; and spending more than $1 trillion, it is now desirable to remove our troops.

Announcing our withdrawal date and then closing our embassy, abandoning Bagram Airfield, and leaving billions of dollars worth of military equipment — including Blackhawk helicopters, vehicles, weapons and ammunition — for the Taliban’s potential use against their own people, our allies and our own personnel defies all logic and competence!

Many members of our own military were evacuated prior to evacuating all of our American citizens and our friendly Afghan allies. Unbelievable!

Then, realizing that our citizens had to be protected and removed from the country, about 5,000 U.S. military personnel were flown back to Afghanistan to do the job after the Taliban surrounded the airport and established checkpoints throughout the city, making it difficult if not impossible to get to the airport.

Where was the critical thinking of President Joe Biden, the Pentagon generals and the State Department? Who is in charge? Is there no collaboration in making such huge financial and life-and-death decisions? I hope that LNP | LancasterOnline will provide detailed factual reporting on this Afghanistan situation, beyond the pundits from The New York Times.

Douglas Minnich

Warwick Township