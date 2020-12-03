This appears to be White House protocol based on an Associated Press news story: Everyone who will be in close proximity to the president must take a rapid COVID-19 test.

Then we will start the meeting.

Then we will await the results of the COVID-19 tests.

Those who test positive will be ushered out of the meeting and be attended by White House medical personnel.

You cannot make up this type of incompetence!

Bruce Riefenstahl

Mount Joy