A friend staying with us had an appointment on Oregon Pike. But that morning his car wouldn’t start, so he had to take the bus. He got off the bus at Lancaster Shopping Center (at Oregon Pike). Then he started walking to his Oregon Pike appointment. This is a clean-cut, nicely dressed man whose one possible suspicious attribute is that he carries a backpack (always) because he keeps his laptop inside.

When he got back to the house later, he had a little smirk on his face, and I asked him what was going on? He said the police stopped him for “WWB.”

“What in the world is that?” I asked.

“Walking while Black,” he replied.

A woman in the area saw him walking and called the police. If he had put up a fuss, we might have heard him, another Black man, saying, “I can’t breathe.”

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

This man, our friend, is a published author, teaches English as a second language, and has a very well-known father. But, of course, that would not have helped him should he have gotten into a confrontational situation.

Just another day in the life of a Black man. The term “WWB” started my rather late education

J.C. Eggert

Lancaster