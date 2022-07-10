Thank you to Rabbi Jack Paskoff for providing numerous examples of Christian prayer in Lancaster County’s public schools over the past decades (“High court tramples rights of religious minorities in US,” July 3 column).

I can add one of my own. Last November, I attended the Lancaster-Lebanon League girls soccer all-star banquet at Clipper Magazine Stadium. There were representatives from every corner of Lancaster and Lebanon counties, including Pequea Valley, Cocalico, Solanco, Octorara, Donegal, Annville-Cleona and our own School District of Lancaster.

I was very surprised when, at the beginning of the ceremony, a student was called to the microphone to give an invocation. She offered a long Christian prayer.

Why? This was an event honoring high school athletes for their performance on the soccer field, not for their contributions to Lancaster County’s Christian community. What made the organizers think that all of the attendees shared their religious faith and practice? How would they have felt had the invocation been given by a non-Christian student?

This current U.S. Supreme Court may have ruled the prayer legally permissible, but that doesn’t make it any less objectionable. For award recipients of different faiths or no faith, the Christian invocation sent a strong message about who was really being honored. There was no medal for respecting religious diversity that day.

Maria Mitchell

Lancaster