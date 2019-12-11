It’s true, in a democracy the majority and those with the most votes rule.
But is that the best, or only basis for making a decision? “No man is an island” and should not old-fashioned kindness and consideration be the final vote?
These thoughts entered my mind when reading about the Oregon Dairy expansion. There seems to be a missing equation. Legally correct doesn’t necessarily mean it’s morally right.
As of now, it appears that someone will be making a huge amount of profit. It would be great fun having all that money to spend, but the ability to use it wisely is a challenge. And 20 years in the future, will there be a demand for those shops?
The “losers,’’ the local farmers, may need to relocate to Michigan to find a farm-friendly area. Theirs will be a hardscrabble life, working the land. However, they can find joy in preserving their values of faith, family and community. This type of life builds character and, in a sense, 20 years down the road they may be the real “winners.’’
Anna Lois Lehman
Salisbury Township