I have a space-saving tip for LNP.
As a keen reader of your travel section since I moved to the U.S. from England some 45 years ago, I am mystified why you persist in listing currency exchange rates each Sunday for both the British pound and Scottish pound as though they’re different currencies. They are not.
Scotland is an integral part of Britain. Scottish banknotes have exactly the same value as notes issued by any other bank in Britain. Not surprisingly, your exchange rates for the two pounds are always the same.
LNP is constantly looking for ways to make its newsprint space as productive as possible. Here’s one line that could be used for something else.
John Jascoll
Manheim Township