The Aug. 18 Sunday LNP letter “Why leave the church?” answers its own question. Membership in the white evangelical church is declining (Public Religion Research Institute, 2017). According to the General Social Survey 2018, there are now more people without any religious affiliation (23.1%) than there are evangelicals (22.5%). Furthermore, 36% of young millennials have no religious affiliation (Pew Research Center, 2019).
Why are people losing interest in the church? The above-referenced letter to the editor is illustrative. In it, the writer labels people who question the direction of the church as “backsliding” Christians. He indicates that the cruelties of this administration are just politics, and that politics should not have an impact on anyone’s faith.
Believers are to be “in the world but not of the world” (John 17:14-19). By embracing Trumpism, the evangelical church is now very much “of the world.” Trumpism is characterized by ignorance, a fear of diversity, a mentality of “winning” at all costs, denial of truths, destruction of the environment, “America First” nationalism, and cruelty toward refugees. No wonder that many find evangelical Christianity in the age of Trump to be disheartening.
Jesus came “to bring good news to the poor ... to proclaim release to the captives and recovery of sight to the blind, to let the oppressed go free” (Luke 4:18).
Trumpism doesn’t bring the good news of Jesus to anyone. It doesn’t bring alienated Christians back into the fold. And it certainly doesn’t welcome the next generation into the church.
Brenda Eichelberger
Elizabethtown