A sampling of President Donald Trump’s responses to COVID-19:

Jan. 22: “We have it totally under control. It’s one person coming in from China.”

Feb. 2: “We pretty much shut it down coming from China. It’s going to be fine.”

Feb. 24 tweet: “The Coronavirus is very much under control in the USA. ... Stock Market starting to look very good to me!”

Feb. 25: “I think that’s a problem that’s going to go away. ... In fact, we’re very close to a vaccine.”

Feb. 26: “The 15 (cases) within a couple of days is going to be down to close to zero.”

Also Feb. 26: “We’re going very substantially down, not up.”

Feb 27: “One day, it’s like a miracle, it will disappear.”

March 4: “So if ... we have thousands or hundreds of thousands of people that get better, just by ... sitting around and even going to work, some of them go to work, but they get better.”

March 5 tweet: “I NEVER said that people that are feeling sick should go to work.”

March 6: “Anybody that wants a test can get a test.”

Also March 6: “I like this stuff. ... Every one of these doctors said, ‘How do you know so much about this?’ Maybe I have a natural ability.”

March 10: “It will go away. Just stay calm.”

March 13: Trump declares a national emergency.

March 26: In the U.S., more than 68,000 cases reported, with at least 994 dead.

Brian Gray

Quarryville