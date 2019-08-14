With this very hot and humid weather we are having, please provide shade for your animals — all animals. Farm animals are trying to find shade under trees but there may not be enough shade. Put up a three-sided shed, something that they can get under if they want to. Give them that choice. All animals need water; give them fresh water daily. Maybe a couple of times a day, change it when it’s hot out and the sun is beating on the water.
Please do what you can to provide relief for them from the scorching sun. Yes, all animals feel pain, including pain from the sun beating on them.
And remember when walking your dog: Feel the pavement/blacktop with the back of your hand for 7 seconds. If it’s too hot for you, it’s too hot for your dog’s paws to walk on. They can get burned.
Think of your animals; put yourself in their place. I know a lot of you do, and I thank you, but on the other hand, I have seen a lot who don’t care. Please, think before taking your dog out onto the hot pavement.
Martha Brown
East Lampeter Township