I’m a senior citizen living in Reamstown, and I’m writing this to urge my fellow seniors throughout Pennsylvania to apply to vote by mail.

I’m proud to do my part to keep everyone safe from the novel coronavirus. And this year, that means filling out my ballot from my house, and walking to the end of my driveway to put it in my “ballot box” — my mailbox.

Voting is precious to me. My mother, Jesse Gist, worked with the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. in the 1960s to demand voting rights for every eligible American. I know firsthand that our vote is sacred and hard-won. So every year, I study my options, drive to the polls, and earn my “I voted” sticker

I have done my research on voting by mail and talked to the helpful people at the Pennsylvania Department of State. I am confident I can cast my ballot safely, securely and easily, and I can track my ballot’s journey from my home all the way until it gets counted.

Many of my senior friends are skeptical that our ballots will make it or be counted. And truth be told, I get it. I know that politicians from both sides of the aisle sometimes act in self-interest rather than the best interest of people like me and my family. But I know that I can do my part from home this year to make America work for all of us by keeping my social distance and voting by mail.

Sandra Thorpe

East Cocalico Township