Our state representatives work for us! This is why we support Steve Mentzer.

We first met Steve Mentzer, our representative in the state 97th House District, through CARE (Central American Relief Efforts), the local organization he founded to help the poorest communities in Honduras. Through his leadership, the group organized volunteer groups to build schools and medical clinics; provide food, clothing, eye and dental examinations; and give medical, dental and school supplies to the people and hospitals in the region.

We saw firsthand how his efforts improved the lives of thousands of children and adults.

Mentzer has taken the same leadership skills to the state House as our representative. He now works for the residents of his district to improve our lives.

Last year, when we waited over six weeks for a disability placard for a family member, I contacted his office. Within 48 hours, we had the needed placard. He takes the same personal interest in helping all residents in his district.

You can be sure if you need assistance from Mentzer, you will receive the same attention. He is working diligently to improve the lives of his constituents.

Gilbert and Kathleen Bailey

Lititz