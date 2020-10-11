It appears that those on the left are using the tactic of repeatedly asking President Donald Trump if he is a racist, and thereby implying that he must be. I offer the following for consideration:

— Would a racist work to enact prison reform?

— Would a racist fund historically Black colleges and universities to such significant levels?

— Would a racist create so many national opportunity zones, many of which are in predominantly Black communities?

— Would a racist be proud that his tax and regulatory reforms created such historically low levels of Black unemployment?

— Would a racist speak out against the disproportionate number of abortion centers in Black communities?

— Would a racist oppose efforts to reduce or remove the safety afforded by law enforcement in Black communities suffering from high crime rates?

— Would a racist seek to reform a welfare system that places government in the role of fathers and decry the horrible consequences of children being raised without fathers?

— Would a racist oppose illegal immigration that disproportionately affects young Black people?

— Would a racist fight for school choice in cities where public schools have turned out disproportionate and profoundly unacceptable rates of proficiency of students in Black communities?

No.

So why is Joe Biden, having served in office for 47 years, including eight years as vice president, and who has seemingly neither accomplished nor championed any of these things, seen as the best choice for the Black community?

Dan Connolly

Mount Joy Township