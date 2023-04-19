I would like to express my support for Lancaster County Administrator Larry George. Having known George professionally for more than 25 years, I found the LNP | LancasterOnline Editorial Board’s characterization of him unfair and unkind in the April 5 editorial “Homeless need help.”

The editorial also references excerpts from an email composed by George that could have easily been misinterpreted or taken out of context. Anyone who knows George and his extensive service to Lancaster County in various roles throughout his 29-year career knows he cares deeply for others and for the needs of the people of Lancaster County.

The issue of homelessness is complicated and I hope that the Lancaster County commissioners, Lancaster City Council, the mayor’s office and the appropriate social service agencies can work cooperatively to provide assistance to these individuals.

Chris Goodling

Lancaster