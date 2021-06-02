I am in full support of Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health (and all health care facilities) in making decisions to require staff to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 (“Vaccine conflict breaks out here,” May 27 LNP | LancasterOnline).

If an employee were to be the source of a patient in the facility contracting and dying from the disease, I don’t doubt many would be railing against the hospital for not doing its due diligence in protecting the patient.

The hospital’s job is to heal, cure and assist community members who need health care. That means it must provide a safe place for all community members to enter.

Shame on Lancaster County Commissioners Josh Parsons and Ray D’Agostino for what I view as politicizing a public health emergency and pandemic. What hypocrisy.

It is hard to see this as anything but these elected officials trying to score political points at the expense of the health and safety of the very people they’ve been elected to serve.

Malinda Clatterbuck

Martic Township