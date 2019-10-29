I am proud to support Hobie Crystle for district attorney. Over the years, Crystle has demonstrated his commitment to justice for everyday people, taking on cases pro bono and volunteering hundreds of hours to support those caught in a justice system that often favors powerful interests.
When 22 peaceful protesters of the Atlantic Sunrise natural gas pipeline were locked up for defending our land, Crystle represented them for free. Without hesitation, he negotiated with the DA’s office, and by morning, they were all back at home with their families.
Over the course of the year, Crystle went on to represent 25 other peaceful protesters, taking time out of his busy schedule to appear in magistrate courts all over the county and carefully arrange individual defenses for each protester.
Crystle stood up for our right to defend our homes and families from a powerful multinational corporation, and he did it for free. He is the type of leader who does right by our community even when it’s not profitable for himself.
Plain and simple, Crystle cares about people and what happens to them. He has 23 years of experience defending the rights of the everyday people of Lancaster County, and he knows our community well. His demonstrated loyalty to us here in Lancaster, not the rich and powerful, is why he will be an outstanding district attorney.
Pat Lemay
Manor Township