The Feb. 26 paper brought up to date the future of recreation in Elizabethtown and it is a disappointing view, to say the least (“GEARS program may face new fees”).
Does no one remember the past with kids hanging out in town and harassing shoppers, fighting, etc., because there was very little to do? How much did those bad years cost in dollars to the reputation of Elizabethtown, the police department budget, and the school district’s educational objectives?
GEARS and its recreational and educational programming promoted positive activities for the citizens of Elizabethtown Area School District. Young people have a good place to go after school, so parents can fulfill their work obligations to support their families. The cost of this program should be supported by all government bodies because its benefits outweigh its monetary costs. How do other communities support their residents with recreational and education programming?
Raising the costs of this program creates a hardship for parents, children, the school district, police and all government bodies. The reversal of E-town’s philosophy of community support would return our growing community to the unsupported, undereducated and unfriendly community it once was.
E-town is a much better town with GEARS.
Bob Stanley
Elizabethtown