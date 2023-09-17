I write to voice my support for the fair funding of public schools in Pennsylvania.

1. We are now at 60 years since the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s 1963 speech at the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom. It is time to adopt a public school funding system that is also fair to minority students.

2. Let’s use the funding formula that has been supported in the court system and is presently in use only for new state funds directed to public education. All we would need to do would be to apply that formula to all funding of public schools.

3. I do not support the elimination of local property taxes as a funding source. I believe it is important that local communities continue to pay a significant portion of the costs of their local public schools. However, it has been true for a long time that property tax revenue alone cannot pay for all of the expenditures of local schools. Therefore, state government funds are also needed.

Lawrence Rupley

Lititz