During the past several months, I have seen multiple letters printed in your newspaper vilifying Washington Post columnist Eugene Robinson and urging LNP | LancasterOnline to stop printing his column.

Actually, I find Robinson’s columns clearly written and truthful. He appears to have empathy for those less fortunate. In my view, he provides true facts.

Also, if I understood my civics class teacher at Reynolds Junior High School in 1962, everyone has the right to express their opinion, as written in the U.S. Constitution. You don’t have to agree with others, but you cannot deny them the right to express it.

Former Lancaster police Chief Wilmer Hoover alerted me when I was a young man that it is always best to understand both sides of an issue. It will make you wiser.

I urge LNP | LancasterOnline to continue publishing Robinson’s column. Thank you for reading.

James D. Hamaker

Lancaster