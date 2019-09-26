With a background as a judicial clerk at the Athens-Clarke County State Court in Georgia, which houses the national award-winning Drug and DUI Court, I have some special insights into how court-ordered programs positively impact communities everywhere. And I can say with confidence that the current approach to treating opioid addiction just isn’t working in Lancaster.
Putting someone in jail crushes their spirits, making it hard to reenter their community in a meaningful way that facilitates recovery and reduces recidivism. Locking someone up on possessory drug charges does not help combat addiction in our community. We cannot continue to send people to prison as a treatment for a severe illness.
I’ve seen how diversion programs offer hope to participants so that their life goals may be achievable. Drug courts work because they keep working people in their jobs, get people who need work back into the workforce, and unite families as a support unit they just can’t access behind bars. A strong community support system makes all the difference during the recovery process. As Hobie Crystle, candidate for Lancaster County district attorney says, “Nobody gets better in a jail cell.”
I’m volunteering for Crystle’s campaign because I believe our justice system has the potential to change for the better. Our entire justice system must reflect the values of the Drug Court: Our loved ones are suffering, but deserve help and a second chance. This starts with treating illnesses, not punishing them.
Sarah Dolezal
Lancaster