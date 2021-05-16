We wish to commend the LNP | LancasterOnline Editorial Board for its strong continuing support for fair funding for our Pennsylvania schools.

The inequities in funding are appalling and deeply troubling. To realize that a provision for fair funding has been passed by the state Legislature — and then to be informed that only 11% of the state funding for schools was distributed using this formula — is very disappointing and unfair.

To see the poorer school districts, often with many students of color, receive vastly fewer dollars of support seems to reflect systemic racism.

We write in support of the School District of Lancaster and all the districts with greater financial challenges, which receive fewer financial resources than they would if the fair formula was used for all state education funding.

We urge the Legislature to adopt the proposal of Gov. Tom Wolf to put all state dollars for education through the bipartisan formula adopted in 2016.

Making sure all our children receive a quality education is not partisan. Neither should the formula for funding be partisan. We urge our state legislators to act as soon as possible on this issue, to ensure fair funding for all our schools and students. We will be vigilant until we see this happen.

James M. Lapp

Marilyn Langeman

Paul Zehr

Carol and Peter Schreck

Manheim Township