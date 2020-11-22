As we wind down National Family Caregivers Month, the Alzheimer’s Association would like to recognize the 676,000 family caregivers in Pennsylvania who are caring for a friend or loved one with a dementia diagnosis.

Alzheimer’s disease is devastating, not only for the 280,000 Pennsylvanians living with the disease, but for their caregivers as well. The current pandemic has presented unique challenges for Alzheimer’s and dementia caregivers. Many have experienced a reduction in outside care and support services, including adult day services, home health care and reduced support from family and friends in the wake of social distancing protocols.

Pennsylvania caregivers are stretched thin and many are overwhelmed. This month, I invite all Pennsylvania residents to join with the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Pennsylvania Chapter in supporting these caregivers.

Following proper Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, ideas to help caregivers include running errands, helping with a household chore, giving caregivers a break by spending time with the person with dementia, and educating yourself about the disease. The more you know, the easier it will be to help.

Reach out to us at alz.org/pa or our 24/7 help line (800-272-3900) to learn more and get involved. These small gestures can make a big difference and offer well-deserved support to those who give so much. We appreciate the generosity you have already shown throughout the year, by donating your time and talent and through your fundraising efforts. Together we will find an end to this devastating disease.

Sara Murphy

Vice President

Programs & Services

Alzheimer's Association Greater

Pennsylvania Chapter