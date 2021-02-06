On a recent Sunday morning, I noticed a black lump of something lying just inches off of Route 897. It was one of my black cats, with her head snugly stuck in a tall dog food can.

A car passed, then turned around and came back. The driver, a young man named Joel, got out of his car and came to help. He kindly stroked her fur and tried to remove the can, but it was stuck fast. Finally, with Joel’s strong hands doing the work and two cups of Wesson oil for lubrication, the cat was free.

Thank you to Joel’s mother from East Earl for teaching him to be kind.

Leah Martin

Brecknock Township