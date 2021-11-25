There have been a lot of opinions about the care veterans receive from Veterans Affairs. My late husband, Randy Dippary, was a Vietnam War veteran. He had multiple problems and health issues associated with Agent Orange. He was treated by the VA in Lancaster and Lebanon. The staff at both locations were incredible. They were competent, compassionate, respectful, patient and caring.

When Randy had a choice of which medical facility he went to, he always chose the VA over everyone else. There are not enough words to describe how these wonderful caregivers make lives better. They made Randy feel that this was not just a job for them but a calling to give veterans the best care possible.

May God bless them, as they bless others.

Sandra Leonard

Marietta