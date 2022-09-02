I am writing in support of the syndicated column by Gene Collier that was published in the Aug. 27 LNP | LancasterOnline (“New pressures confront our unsung teachers”).

He celebrates the teachers who are “doggedly at the helm” as the school year begins with continued attacks from outsiders who are trying to prevent them from telling students about American history — a story that is not always pretty and makes some “uncomfortable.”

As Collier points out, teachers are not working for the money, as they are paid about 25% less than other college graduates.

Teaching is not an easy job. Put yourself in a room full of students (often too many), with all the distractions of modern life and the emotional traumas of teenagers. Teachers must ensure that students are civil to each other and then, more importantly, keep them engaged in learning.

What makes the public “squawkers” think that they are qualified to make decisions about curriculum and library choices? Teachers are both educated and continuing to be educated in their fields. They are charged with getting their students to think by teaching them our true history (which alerts them to the danger of repeating our mistakes) and discussing new ideas and approaches. The future of our country depends on teachers’ flexibility and creativity.

As for politicians, their agendas are focused on getting elected. I imagine some believe that dictating what can and cannot be taught is a winning election strategy, even if it robs students of the careful consideration their teachers have given to what happens in the classroom.

School board members should be concerned listeners who assume that teachers are putting in the hours and doing the best they can with their higher competency.

Cheer teachers on. They deserve your support.

Wendy Taylor

West Lampeter Township