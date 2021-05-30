Realizing that Jack Brubaker is retired but still writes “The Scribbler,” I for one would suggest that if he ever walks in and says he wants to retire again, please ignore him or change the subject.

Jack’s nice smile and detailed narratives would be a great loss to our larger Lancaster community and wherever LNP | LancasterOnline is found.

His column on May 23 (“How did the ‘Hickory Boys’ become the ‘Paxton Boys’?”), which also included a section about “Original Adamstown,” is information we’d possibly never have put before us if it weren’t for Jack Brubaker seeking out facts.

Eugene Witmer

Manheim Township