If you are, as I am, angry and sick about the president’s fear-mongering, misinformation, outright lies, bravado, lack of leadership and disrespect in evidence at the long-winded White House briefings, listen up.

I recognize that Gov. Tom Wolf also holds briefings. They can be accessed by computer and probably by TV and are very helpful. Governor.pa.gov is where you can find them.

However, for those of you who might not know, every morning at 11:30 a.m. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has a briefing. Go to governor.ny.gov to watch live.

Cuomo’s briefings are such a breath of fresh air. He is clear, concise, sticks to the topic, answers questions clearly and thoughtfully, and if he doesn't know an answer is willing to find out. He is sensible, kind, generous and at times funny. He reflects on the things that we should and must do to make our society better both now and after this is over. He does not believe that the world will ever be the same or that partisanship should have anything to do with anyone’s response to people’s needs.

While some of what he says is, of course, specific to New York, many of his thoughts and ideas are things we all can take to heart. He is such an inspiration and shows true leadership.

Lillian Hill

Marietta