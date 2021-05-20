This letter is in response to the May 17 letter “Oil companies profit either way.”

Yes, capitalism is great!

Would you prefer to be in a socialist country, where everything is owned by the government, which taxes you to the poorhouse and then “gives you something” — like a cheap gas or “free college tuition”?

Socialism has never worked any place it has been tried! It only works until they run out of other people’s money. It seems to me that under socialism the rich become powerful and the powerful become rich.

Let me work for what I want and need, which has made this country the greatest and richest in the history of this world in only a couple hundred years. Unlike all those socialist countries!

Dennis Piasecky

Salisbury Township