I believe that the obituary in the Oct. 23 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline for Ruth M. Hepler did not give her the recognition she deserved. She was a registered nurse in the true sense of the title, and she wore it proudly.

She ran the intensive care unit at Lancaster General Hospital with a very firm and caring hand. She had the respect of physicians, nurses, staff and patients — and would not take any guff from anyone.

She instructed many medical students and interns (Lancaster General Hospital is and was a teaching hospital).

Her introduction for me (in 1974) to the ICU and her orders were classic and something I, and many others, never forgot. (I will not repeat them here!)

She shepherded many of us physicians through the process of caring for very sick people, and she was responsible for the care of thousands. Because of her, Lancaster and Lancaster General Hospital were better places for all.

Thank you, Hep.

You are missed.

William D.L. Hunt, M.D.

West Hempfield Township