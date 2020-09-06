There seems to be a big push for mail-in voting as being “safer.” If Gov. Tom Wolf had his way, I believe they would just mail out ballots to every person in the state, living or not.

But what about the rest of your life? No one has stopped going to the convenience stores or Walmart. If you can stand in line at Walmart, then you can stand in the voting line.

I believe that voting in person will be safer than convenience stores or Walmart, and only you get to handle the ballot. How many people handle your purchases at Walmart? How many people do you think handle your ballot if mailed?

Ballot mailings are, in my view, a waste of time and financial resources, and I believe they leave the door open for fraud.

Bottom line: If you’re that paranoid, request a mail-in ballot and vote. Otherwise, get off your behind and go out to your poll location and vote!

Wes Johnson

Columbia