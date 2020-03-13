During the past three years, the Republican Party has sunk into a very dark place. The idea of working for all Americans and our fragile democracy has become an extremely low priority for most of the Republicans.

Instead, the majority of the Republican Party members have sold their souls to their wannabe ruler/dictator, President Donald Trump. By remaining totally mute on many critical issues, these congressmen and congresswomen have helped to create a scary monster — the Loyalist Party.

In constant fear of the “critical tweet” from their “leader,” they stand by and let him do whatever he desires, which he is doing. Loyalty to Trump is all important to Republicans, lest he simply announce “You’re fired,” which we have seen happen, over and over again since he has taken power.

Loyalty to the “master” is Trump’s first and foremost desire for anyone to be in his administration, much more important than actual qualifications or competency for the job. He’s obsessed with creating chaos and deconstructing our American values, as he gathers strength from the loyalists.

This is exactly how countries have crumbled from within, becoming banana republics where the dictator and only the dictator is allowed to make any and all decisions. We’re well on our way.

Now, with the novel coronavirus spreading throughout the world, we are in desperate need of honest and trusted leadership, such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention experts, to give us the truth and calmly guide us through this unsettling time — not the leader of chaos and lies.

Susan Weaver

Lancaster