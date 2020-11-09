This is in response to the ongoing discussion about “misinformation” as noted in the Oct. 31 letter “Focusing on Trump, military.”

In December 2019, President Donald Trump secured critical funding to strengthen our national defense and secure our borders. The figures were historic. He secured nearly $92 billion for the Department of Veterans Affairs.

The joint military exercises with South Korea had already been “scaled down” by Secretary of Defense Mark Esper and the Pentagon. They were then postponed as an act of goodwill and to bolster a stalled peace push with North Korea. The 2020 exercises were delayed due to COVID-19.

I use the services and volunteer at the Lebanon VA Medical Center. I have seen many wonderful changes there, especially having moved from Delaware, where I also volunteered and where the veterans had nothing but complaints.

The Lebanon facility has earned a five-star rating, the highest possible, in a VA review. It is a well-earned and well-deserved rating. The staff is accommodating and treats veterans like family.

There are also veteran clinics throughout the area. All I hear from my fellow veteran patients is how great they believe they are treated and that they would be lost without their care.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

There are so many resources for veterans and helpful organizations in our area that are a wealth of information. Start by taking your DD Form 2014 (certificate of discharge from active duty) to your local Veterans Affairs office and apply for your Veterans ID card. Help is there for the asking.

Yes indeed, the “misinformation” should be addressed!

Denise Erbal

U.S. Navy, retired

Manheim Township