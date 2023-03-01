As a resident who recently moved to Lancaster County, I am personally offended by the letter “Democrats should rethink their votes” in the Feb. 15 LNP | LancasterOnline.

I will agree that I moved here from a “crime-ridden” area, since I consider what Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida have done to that state and our country to be crimes.

I was an active Democrat in the Florida Panhandle, serving as state committee member for Walton County. We tried get rid of Gaetz (who did nothing for his district) and remove a Confederate flag from in front of the Walton County courthouse. We lost on both issues, so my wife and I decided to move to Lancaster County. Upon moving here, I noticed that my new home has, in my view, the same corrupt Republican politicians that I left in Florida.

We are hardly a burden on Lancaster County and don’t rely on any local social services. My wife is a retired geriatric nurse and I am a retired Navy commander and high school teacher. Our neighborhood is new construction and all of my neighbors are positive additions to the Lancaster area and didn’t move here to escape from “crime-ridden” areas.

I was overjoyed to see Democrats do well in the midterm elections in Pennsylvania. How can the letter writer blame the Democrats for all of our problems, since our area has been under Republican control? Does the letter writer know why people were at the Social Security office or if they were even Democrats?

In my view, the writer is the one who should “rethink” his decision to become a Republican.

Rather than “the demise of our area,” I see a progressive and growing area that was recently selected by U.S. News and World report as the best place to retire in the entire country.

We are happy to be new citizens of Lancaster County!

Robert Hirsch

U.S. Navy commander (retired)

Lancaster Township