My excitement to learn about Lancaster County’s wonderful town names in Olivia Schlinkman’s front-page article “What’s in a name?” in the Aug. 6 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline was dashed when I read her quip that “nobody wants to live in a town named Barnabasville.”

I stand for all Barnabi across this county when I demand a retraction over the sullying of our good name. Nay, our great name!

I do not doubt that there are maybe dozens of us, and I will stay quiet no more. Any town anywhere should count itself lucky to have a name that recalls self-sacrifice and faith in second chances.

Moreover, Barnabasville would never be mistaken for a location in New Jersey. I would ask Schlinkman to reflect on how it would feel to learn that Oliviaburg was nearly the name of a lovely town, only for it to end up being another Tomtown.

No doubt, Elizabeth Hughes deserved her namesake, but the world deserves variety, and the name Barnabas deserves a day in the sun.

Barnabas Sclafani

Lancaster