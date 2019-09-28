A Sept. 9 letter writer from Elizabethtown (“What the Republican Party has become”) is worried about the Republican Party being prejudiced. Why then are there more minorities working today than ever? That doesn’t sound like Republicans’ own brand of “greedonomics” as stated; it looks pretty equal to me.
The letter writer said the U.S. Senate refuses to open any debate of House bills. It’s the same practice that Harry Reid, a Democrat, used when the Republicans controlled the House. It’s coming back to haunt the Democrats.
President Donald Trump stayed in the White House during Christmas vacation and invited the Democrats to sit down and discuss our problems. Instead, some flew to Puerto Rico and Hawaii for vacations; they didn’t care about working for the people.
Show me a Democrat who has reported all of his or her donors. The Democratic platform is to shut down the oil, gas and coal industries, seemingly meaning no cars, planes, trains or electricity. Democrats want to take away guns from law-abiding families and open the borders to the world.
The country is broke now because we just went through a Democratic administration that raised the national debt in eight years to nearly $12 trillion while destroying our military, which is being rebuilt by this president.
Special counsel Robert Mueller found no Russian collusion that he could charge the president with, so now Democrats are saying Republicans are prejudiced.
Like the letter writer, I’m tired of all the misinformation and lies in Washington. I, too, voted for Dwight Eisenhower, a great Republican.
Howard L. Snoke
Warwick Township