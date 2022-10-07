As the mother of a teacher, I am outraged at the Sept. 30 letter accusing teachers of “pushing your own personal beliefs on your students” and thereby not educating, but indoctrinating (“Teachers shouldn’t be indoctrinating”). The letter writer also states that history class already consists of teaching “race and racism.”

My question to the letter writer: As a “taxpayer,” how much time have you spent in classrooms observing firsthand what is being taught? Where is the evidence to back up your accusations?

My daughter teaches American history in a city school district and, yes, she teaches about slavery, lynchings, Jim Crow and civil rights, because they are part of the history of this country. Her biggest class is 71 students — that’s right, 71 kids, 18 of whom have individualized education programs.

My daughter also endures near-daily lockdowns because of reports of weapons in her building and recently came frighteningly close to being attacked by a student in the hallway.

Perhaps the letter writer — and all the other parents who are so concerned about what is going on in public school classrooms and are so eager to accuse teachers of inappropriate conduct — should consider spending some time volunteering in classrooms where teachers would be all too happy to have the help!

Robin Rohrer

Narvon