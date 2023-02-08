I recently criticized state House Republican Leader Bryan Cutler by way of a letter published in LNP | LancasterOnline (“Cutler’s actions deny representation,” Dec. 30).

The issue at that time was his (failed) attempt to deny three state House districts of their absolute right to representation by delaying the date of their special elections.

In my view, this attempt was pure partisan political manure.

But now I want to defend Cutler from the rantings of the ultraright. Cutler did what seemed like the wise thing at the time in supporting state Rep. Mark Rozzi as the compromise candidate for state House speaker. Cutler took a reasonable approach to solving an impasse.

Obviously, it didn’t work out for Republicans. But that is not Cutler’s fault.

Being reasonable never works with the fringe “patriot” groups. With these folks, it is their way or the highway, and they do not appear to understand what the fundamentals of democracy are. They would seemingly prefer someone like Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban or maybe even Russian President Vladimir Putin to lead our nation.

Me? I am registered “no party” for a reason. If you are submissive to your party’s point of view, you are a sheep. Think for yourself!

Michael Dyer

Pequea Township