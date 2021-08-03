Words seem so inadequate to express my disgust seeing and hearing some in the right-wing media’s reaction to U.S. gymnast Simone Biles.

I have heard a lot of awful things, especially last week with some of the reaction to the U.S. Capitol police officers’ testimony before the U.S. House select committee on Jan. 6, but this reaction to Biles may be the worst.

I struggle with mental health. It may not be on the same level as Biles, but I speak from experience that it is not something that is easy to deal with or that you can just ignore. It helps to be open and honest.

She in fact did what not only is best for her, but for her teammates, not wanting to impact their Olympic results.

Biles is also telling those struggling with their own issues that it is OK to be open and that mental health issues can impact anyone.

Mental illness is a serious issue and has only gotten worse as a result of COVID-19 and social isolation. Until those who feel the need to disparage people who are struggling know what they are going through, they should remain quiet.

To quote former U.S. Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps, “It’s OK to not be OK.”

Dave Bennett

Upper Leacock Township