In the Aug. 7 LNP | LancasterOnline letter “Biden’s economy is destroying US,” the writer challenges us to find one positive thing accomplished by President Joe Biden. I was surprised to read this when Biden’s economic plan is starting to work. We need to be better informed on this topic.

These are some of Biden’s accomplishments:

— Over the past year, inflation has fallen from about 9% to about 3%.

— Unemployment reached its lowest level in more than 50 years.

— A small, bipartisan gun safety bill was passed and signed by Biden.

— The divided Congress has passed more than 360 new laws, including those that fix our roads, bridges and rails and cap old, polluting wells.

— Biden built a consensus among NATO nations to stop Vladimir Putin in Ukraine.

— Biden is calling on industry leaders to assess the safety of artificial intelligence.

Biden is three years older than his predecessor but appears to be in better condition. It is encouraging to see that our quiet President Biden seems to know what he is doing.

Maria Neville

Lancaster