Some critics of President Joe Biden point to inflation as the worst thing that’s happened. A recent column published in LNP by Nobel Prize-winning New York Times economist Paul Krugman points out that inflation may not be all bad (“Media narrative on inflation affecting public perception,” Jan. 27 op-ed). Krugman states that the current inflation is a reflection of our economy getting back on track. Following the law of supply and demand, when demand surged as the recession ended, supply couldn’t keep up, and the resulting shortages pushed up prices.

But we aren’t beholden to adversaries, as a recent letter claimed (“Biden presidency is not going well,” Feb. 3). According to figures from the Penn State College of Earth and Mineral Sciences, crude oil imports have been cut in half since 2005, with 49% coming from Canada and only 6% from Russia and Saudi Arabia. The Keystone XL pipeline, canceled by Biden, would have transported highly polluting tar sands from Canada to the Gulf Coast, to be shipped overseas. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the U.S. produced more energy than it used in 2020.

Biden has worked to end the pandemic with vaccine mandates and mask guidelines. But some Republican state legislatures undercut this by outlawing some of these measures. I attended a high school basketball game recently and saw only two other people wearing masks. Yes, we’re all tired of masks, but the longer people defy Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, the longer I believe the pandemic will be with us.

Of course, the fossil fuel industry is against the moves that Biden makes. But if we don’t take measures to clean up the environment, the Earth will not be a comfortable place for our children and grandchildren to live.

Turk Pierce

New Holland