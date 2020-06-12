President Donald Trump asserts that the U.S. Postal Service is mismanaged and is losing money shipping packages for Amazon. This is not the case. It’s against the law for the Postal Service to ship packages below cost. And the notion that the service is bloated is also not correct.

Since 2006, to meet the new fiscal restraints of pre-funding retirement health care benefits for its employees 50 years into the future, the Postal Service has cut its staff by over 100,000 jobs.

Worse, many Republicans want to privatize the Postal Service, which would have far-reaching implications. Post offices in smaller and rural communities would likely be closed. Mailing packages to or from rural communities would cost more. Many Americans would find themselves miles from a local post office.

While many believe the internet and email have replaced the need for the Postal Service, the local post office is still vital. Small businesses rely on their local post offices to ship packages at reasonable rates. And Veterans Affairs uses the Postal Service exclusively to mail medications to veterans. Defunding and privatizing the service would hurt our veterans and raise costs for the VA.

It's time to use common sense. Congress and the president must provide bailout funds to one of the few government agencies referred to in the Constitution. It’s needed for the sake of rural communities, seniors, veterans and small business owners.

Paul Daigle

Manheim Township