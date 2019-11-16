Our president loves America. He believes in life — not murdering babies, not allowing immigrants into America illegally. He is choosing good people and firing dishonest ones. My prayer for him is that he will come to love Jesus even more than he loves America. Many times when his talk offends us, it is when he is defending himself against people who hate him and are trying to destroy him these past three years.
So please, stop bashing our president and support him.
Open your eyes and stop believing liberal lies. Remember our God in heaven sees all, even behind closed doors.
Trump will have my vote again if I am still here on Election Day — Lord willing. Elect a president who loves life and America and doesn’t see color when it comes to our skin color. He doesn’t even take a salary.
Doris Kemp
Manheim Township